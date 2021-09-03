Reviewing Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) & Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Lazard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Federated Hermes and Lazard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Hermes 1 2 0 0 1.67 Lazard 0 3 4 0 2.57

Federated Hermes presently has a consensus target price of $31.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.36%. Lazard has a consensus target price of $47.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Profitability

This table compares Federated Hermes and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Hermes 22.55% 27.94% 15.85% Lazard 15.75% 57.66% 8.57%

Dividends

Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Federated Hermes pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federated Hermes and Lazard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.22 $326.36 million $3.23 10.20 Lazard $2.65 billion 1.93 $402.46 million $3.60 13.54

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Federated Hermes. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lazard beats Federated Hermes on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness. The Asset Management segment provides global investment solutions and investment management services. The company was founded by Alexandre Lazard, Lazare Lazard, and Simon Lazard in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

