Reviewing Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group 2.57% -5.38% 11.73% Chindata Group -3.01% -0.52% -0.29%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Chindata Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $20.41, indicating a potential upside of 63.67%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.56 $680,000.00 N/A N/A Chindata Group $280.63 million 16.23 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -249.40

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chindata Group.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Infinite Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response. The company was founded on October 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, NY.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

