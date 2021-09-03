Revolution Populi Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $70.89 million and approximately $442,144.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00060701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00126533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00802918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.