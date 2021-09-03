Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 89,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,135,251 shares.The stock last traded at $65.61 and had previously closed at $57.46.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66.
In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,272.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,774,945 shares of company stock valued at $111,721,495 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
