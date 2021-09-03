Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 89,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,135,251 shares.The stock last traded at $65.61 and had previously closed at $57.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $3,311,289.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,272.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $4,947,820.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,774,945 shares of company stock valued at $111,721,495 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 4,705.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

