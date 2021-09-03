REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $99.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of REX opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $495.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total value of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,831.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $676,354. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter worth $395,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

