Reyes Jorge Pelaez Sells 522 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $17,006.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 31.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

