Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 168,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,082. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -169.32 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

