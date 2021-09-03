Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 863.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of The Trade Desk worth $32,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 64.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 3.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,127. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.