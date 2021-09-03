Rhumbline Advisers Has $29.14 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,397 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Duke Realty worth $29,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after buying an additional 329,785 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after buying an additional 325,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Duke Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,457,000 after buying an additional 497,383 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRE opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

