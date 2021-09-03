Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,992 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $28,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $450.37 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.92 and a 1 year high of $455.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $419.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.69.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

