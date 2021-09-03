Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,506 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Entergy worth $30,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 359.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

