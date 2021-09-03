Richard P. Tracy Sells 17,799 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) VP Richard P. Tracy sold 17,799 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $587,544.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,460.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard P. Tracy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,317,663.10.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 824.75.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Telos by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

