Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,300 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 29th total of 1,128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

RTMVF opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RTMVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.