River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 116 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after buying an additional 3,072,265 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 80.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,525. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

