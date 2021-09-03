River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.11. 103,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,980,204. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $168.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

