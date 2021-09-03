River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,163,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.28. 42,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,291,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

