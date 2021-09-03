River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,626. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.