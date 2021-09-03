River Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1,406.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,961 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:KBWR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $67.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.