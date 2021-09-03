River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,712. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

