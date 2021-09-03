River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.21. The stock had a trading volume of 57,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,785. Target Co. has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day moving average of $222.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

