Robert W. Baird Downgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Underperform

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $145.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $175.80.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.27.

NYSE:COF opened at $160.06 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day moving average is $149.20.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

