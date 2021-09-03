Roblox Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 6th (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox’s (NYSE:RBLX) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Roblox had issued 198,917,280 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $8,951,277,600 based on an initial share price of $45.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of RBLX opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,302 shares of company stock valued at $51,519,956 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after purchasing an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

