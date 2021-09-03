Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $36.38 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $36,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

