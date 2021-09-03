Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 10,924 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. 66,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,215,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

