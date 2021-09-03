Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 40,055 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 621,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,752,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.