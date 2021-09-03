Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.25. 30,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,990. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

