Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

