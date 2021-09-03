Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $67.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of -1.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,804,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 151.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,212,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,761 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

