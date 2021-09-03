Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,228 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 461.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,992,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,654,000 after purchasing an additional 125,040 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $46.48 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $46.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.