Royal Bank of Canada Has $56,000 Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 277.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth about $486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,199 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 89.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UNG opened at $16.19 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

