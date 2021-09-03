Royal Bank of Canada Increases Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Price Target to $19.00

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.
NYSE:MNR opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.