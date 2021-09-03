Royal Bank of Canada Increases Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Price Target to $19.00

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

NYSE:MNR opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.63. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

