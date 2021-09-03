Royal Bank of Canada Makes New Investment in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $4,370,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SVF Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment in the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment during the first quarter worth $1,088,000.

SVFAU opened at $9.89 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

