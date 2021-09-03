Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$144.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$144.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s current price.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.56.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE:RY opened at C$129.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$128.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$90.75 and a 52 week high of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,449.61. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.