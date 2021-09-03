Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,950 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,452.60 ($18.98) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,418.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,385.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

