RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 2,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

