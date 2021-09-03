Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $11.00 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 47.8% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $41,141.74 and approximately $15,463.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $11.00 or 0.00021749 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00132611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00155086 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.68 or 0.07842387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.69 or 1.00118360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.45 or 0.00819193 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

