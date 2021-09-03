Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 17,523 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $14,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

NYSE TEL opened at $151.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $90.88 and a one year high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

