Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 82,349 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

