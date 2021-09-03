Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 192,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of JetBlue Airways worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,602 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,500,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 176,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,004,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,789 shares of company stock worth $129,193. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.20 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.