Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PetIQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 158.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 135.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

PETQ opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $271.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith sold 13,470 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $532,469.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,470 shares of company stock worth $2,447,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

