Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

AAN stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $867.47 million and a PE ratio of 8.79.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

