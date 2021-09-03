Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

NYSEARCA BRW opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $4.77.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 206,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Saba Cap Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.