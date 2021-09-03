SafeMoon Trading 24.2% Lower This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and $13.14 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00066872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00131609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00155712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07864852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,792.14 or 1.00118154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.69 or 0.00811717 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

