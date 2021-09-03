salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $350.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $350.00 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $264.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.05. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock valued at $178,248,162 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 102,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,113,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $214,707,000 after buying an additional 585,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.