Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.20. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

