Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.59

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as low as C$3.06. Sangoma Technologies shares last traded at C$3.10, with a volume of 152,160 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STC. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$420.76 million and a PE ratio of 63.20.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 61,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total value of C$142,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$370,304.60.

About Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

