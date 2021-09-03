Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 554,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 95.4% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPNS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

