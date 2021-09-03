Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

