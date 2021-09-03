Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE BFS opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 284,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 66,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

