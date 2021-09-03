Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report $790.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $771.00 million and the highest is $809.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $464.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 456,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.39. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $59.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

